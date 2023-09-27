Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

