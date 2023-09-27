Zhang Financial LLC Sells 612 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

