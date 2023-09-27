Zhang Financial LLC Sells 7,509 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

