Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.11

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.07. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 312,210 shares traded.

Zhihu Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.