Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.