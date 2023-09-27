Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.32. 335,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,323,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

