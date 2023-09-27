ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

