0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $589,420.37

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $589,420.37 and $116,945.34 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

