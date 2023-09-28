109,000 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. BankUnited comprises approximately 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

