1,134 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 40.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.21 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

