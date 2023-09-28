125,639 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

BSX stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

