1,963 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 592,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,657. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

