2,264 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

See Also

