228,438 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,438 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,859,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,273,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

