25 LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

25 LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.