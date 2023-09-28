25 LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 357,270 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 271,001 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

