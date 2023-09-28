2,746 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSV stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.