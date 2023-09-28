2,746 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IUSV stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
