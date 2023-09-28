2,822 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TT opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.