3,013 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 411,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
