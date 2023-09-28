33,707 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

