38,320 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.01 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

