4,080 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

