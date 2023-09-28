460 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.