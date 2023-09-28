4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 8,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

