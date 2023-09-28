5,000 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692,323 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.