68,076 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $232.35. 179,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,444. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

