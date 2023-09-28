69,546 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 473,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PJUL opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

