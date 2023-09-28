a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $1.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 29th.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

