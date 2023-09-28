AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. AAR has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $496,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

