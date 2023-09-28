AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $153.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

