ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $839,036.96 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 29% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $839,036.96 and $11.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,498.36 or 1.00006220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000839 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $36.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.