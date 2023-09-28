Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.62

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 113652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

