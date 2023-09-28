Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $299.28 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.