Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

ADEVF stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

(Get Free Report)

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.