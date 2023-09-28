Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $502.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200-day moving average of $453.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

