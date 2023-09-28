ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -37.89%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

