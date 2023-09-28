Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of A opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

