Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Agora Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.13. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agora
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.