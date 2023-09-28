Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.13. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

