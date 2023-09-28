AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,945 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

