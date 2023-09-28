AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

