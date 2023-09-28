AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 5.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:KO opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
