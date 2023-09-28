AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,423 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD opened at $11.80 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

