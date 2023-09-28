AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,940 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

