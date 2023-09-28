AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 246 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

AVGO opened at $816.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $864.86 and a 200-day moving average of $774.11. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.