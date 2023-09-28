AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 246 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %
AVGO opened at $816.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $864.86 and a 200-day moving average of $774.11. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
