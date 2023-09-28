Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

