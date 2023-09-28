Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

EADSY opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

