Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.93

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). Aisin had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aisin Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

