Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.69

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.69 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 38859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

