Allworth Financial LP Buys 226 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CAT opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.54 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

