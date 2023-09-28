Allworth Financial LP Has $4.39 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.